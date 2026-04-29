Mysuru student scores 99% in SSLC despite visual impairment

BENGALURU: Overcoming visually impairment and financial hardship, Manasa, a visually impaired student from Rangarao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) in Mysuru, scored 617 out of 625 (99%) in the recently conducted SSLC Exam-1.

Despite challenges related to her vision and family circumstances, Manasa remained focused on her studies. “My father died when I was 12, and my mother supported me by working as a daily-wage labourer. The school and teachers gave me extra support and admitted me to the residential school so I could focus on my studies,” she said.

Manasa hopes to pursue higher education in government institutions to avoid a financial burden on her mother.