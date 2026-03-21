Mysticism meets art in ‘Ekaa-The One’ exhibition

Through the exhibition, Unnikrishnan presents 64 original paintings, each visualising the distinct cosmic energy of a Yogini. Each Yogini is depicted with a unique mount, which includes a ram, turtle and even a crocodile.

The paintings are numbered according to the Yoginis’ traditional positions, with their names and descriptions written alongside them for easier identification. A documentary titled ‘Y64: Whispers of the Unseen’, directed by Jain Joseph and produced by Unnikrishnan, was also screened as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition is touring 16 states across India, covering over 1,000 km. It is currently on its 12th leg and is on display at the Buddha Art Gallery in Bhubaneswar from March 14 to 16, between 11 am and 7 pm.