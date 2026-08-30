MyGov Floods and Landslides Awareness Quiz 2026: 20 Questions, E-Certificate for Participants

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with MyGov, has launched an online awareness quiz focused on floods and landslides. Titled “Know the Risk, Be Prepared – Floods and Landslides Awareness Quiz”, the initiative seeks to encourage citizens to understand disaster risks and learn how to respond during emergencies.
India is vulnerable to floods and landslides, which can result in loss of life, damage to homes and infrastructure and disruption of livelihoods. Through the quiz, the organisers aim to make disaster preparedness more accessible to the public.
The quiz is designed to test and improve participants' understanding of the causes and impacts of floods and landslides, risk-reduction measures, early-warning systems, preparedness and safety practices.
It will also introduce participants to government initiatives and community-level measures that can help reduce disaster risks and strengthen resilience.
The official MyGov page states that the quiz is open to all Indian citizens. Participants can start the quiz after logging in through MyGov authentication. Multiple entries from the same participant will not be accepted.
Interested citizens can visit the official MyGov quiz page and select the “Login with MyGov AUTH to Play Quiz” option. The quiz begins once the participant clicks on “Play Quiz.” Participants should complete the quiz within the stipulated 360-second duration.
Participate here: MyGov Floods and Landslides Awareness Quiz
The initiative is particularly relevant for students, teachers, families and communities looking to improve their understanding of disaster preparedness. Importantly, all participants will receive an e-certificate, making the quiz both an awareness activity and an opportunity to demonstrate knowledge of disaster safety.