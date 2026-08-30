MyGov Floods and Landslides Awareness Quiz 2026: 20 Questions, E-Certificate for Participants

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with MyGov, has launched an online awareness quiz focused on floods and landslides. Titled “Know the Risk, Be Prepared – Floods and Landslides Awareness Quiz”, the initiative seeks to encourage citizens to understand disaster risks and learn how to respond during emergencies.

India is vulnerable to floods and landslides, which can result in loss of life, damage to homes and infrastructure and disruption of livelihoods. Through the quiz, the organisers aim to make disaster preparedness more accessible to the public.