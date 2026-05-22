Cyprus President’s ‘My good friend Narendra’ selfie with PM Modi caps strategic partnership push

During the visit of Cypriot President, New Delhi and Nicosia further deepened their bilateral partnership. The two countries decided to set up a joint task force on cooperation in key sectors such as infrastructure, shipping, and economic cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference after delegation-level talks alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, President Christodoulides highlighted how during the discussions, the leaders reaffirmed that the ties have entered a new era, with results being seen across domains such as security, defence, tech and maritime cooperation.

Further, Christodoulides hailed the booming relationship between India and the European Union, while forcefully backing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a "visionary initiative."

Christodoulides, whose country currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, emphasised that Cyprus is uniquely positioned to act as a "trusted, stable, reliable bridge" between New Delhi and Brussels.

During his remarks to the press at the joint press statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the elevation of India-Cyprus relations to Strategic Partnership, stating that it will infuse new ambition and momentum into the relations between the two countries. PM Modi highlighted the deep bond between both countries, noting that the investment from Cyprus has nearly doubled over the past decade.

India and Cyprus also exchanged several MoUs, reflecting the growing multifaceted bilateral cooperation as a part of the India-Cyprus strategic partnership.

Christodoulides arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, following the Mumbai leg of his four-day State visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The Cyprus President was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, and senior officials and business leaders. The engagement carries heightened diplomatic weight as the visit comes less than a year after PM Modi's landmark trip to Cyprus in June 2025, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in over two decades.

While in Mumbai, the Cyprus President participated in a business forum specifically aimed at boosting commercial and investment ties between the two nations, with a strong focus on expanding broader economic engagement.

With both nations looking to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials have described this state visit as a crucial step in building on the growing momentum of the bilateral partnership and strengthening cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework.