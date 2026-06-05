Young voices to gather for MY Bharat's Viksit Bharat Convention

New Delhi: Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) will organise the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat - MY Bharat Youth Convention' at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, June 6.



The convention will bring together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers.



The programme will be graced by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, along with eminent leaders, distinguished guests and youth icons from across sectors, bringing together the architects of tomorrow's India with the achievers of today, fostering a shared commitment towards national development and public leadership.