Muthoot invites applications for higher education scholarships; 210 students to benefit

Muthoot Finance has announced the launch of the 9th edition of the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarships 2025-26, inviting applications for its professional scholarship program aimed at supporting students pursuing higher education in professional courses.
Over the past nine editions, the initiative has supported a total of 394 students, with an overall scholarship outlay of Rs 3.94 crore.
Under this year’s program, 210 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students who have secured admission in B.Tech, MBBS, or B.Sc Nursing programs during the academic year 2025.
Eligible students from Kerala and major cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata can now apply.
Applicants are required to select the region corresponding to their permanent place of residence, and not the location of their college of admission, while submitting their applications. Eligible students can apply online through the official website: https://mgmscholarship.muthootgroup.com/
The last date for submission is November 30, 2025.
Eligibility criteria:
The candidate should have secured 90% or equivalent grading in the qualifying examination (+2).
The family income of the applicant should not exceed ₹2 lakh per annum.
The candidate should have qualified the relevant entrance examination and obtained admission in a recognized educational institution.
Each selected MBBS student will receive a total scholarship of ₹2,40,000, while B.Tech and B.Sc Nursing students will receive ₹1,20,000 each, covering the four-year course duration.
Ten students from each stream—MBBS, B.Tech, and B.Sc Nursing (a total of 30 students)—will be selected from each eligible location.
Now entering its ninth edition, the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship continues to underscore Muthoot Finance’s commitment to promoting access to higher education and empowering India’s youth through inclusive and equitable learning opportunities.