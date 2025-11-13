Muthoot Finance invites applications for Higher Education Scholarships 2025-26

Muthoot Finance has announced applications for the 9th edition of the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship 2025-26, supporting students pursuing professional courses in higher education.
Eligible candidates from Kerala and major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata can apply online at https://mgmscholarship.muthootgroup.com/ by November 30, 2025.
Under this programme, 210 students will receive financial assistance for courses such as B.Tech, MBBS, and B.Sc Nursing in the 2025 academic year.
Since its inception, the initiative has provided scholarships to 394 students with a total outlay of Rs. 3.94 crore.
Applicants must have secured 90% or above (or equivalent grade) in their Class 12 examination, with an annual family income not exceeding Rs. 2 lakh.
They should also have qualified in the relevant entrance examination and secured admission in a recognised institution.
Each selected MBBS student will receive Rs. 2.4 lakh, while B.Tech and B.Sc Nursing students will receive Rs. 1.2 lakh each, covering the four-year course duration.
From each eligible region, 10 students per stream—MBBS, B.Tech, and B.Sc Nursing—will be selected, totalling 30 students per location.
Now in its ninth year, the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship continues to help academically strong students from economically weaker backgrounds pursue higher education.