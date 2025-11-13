Muthoot Finance invites applications for Higher Education Scholarships 2025-26

Muthoot Finance has announced applications for the 9th edition of the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship 2025-26, supporting students pursuing professional courses in higher education.

Eligible candidates from Kerala and major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata can apply online at https://mgmscholarship.muthootgroup.com/ by November 30, 2025.

Under this programme, 210 students will receive financial assistance for courses such as B.Tech, MBBS, and B.Sc Nursing in the 2025 academic year.