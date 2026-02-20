‘AI for All’ requires strong US–India ties, says Sundar Pichai

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday highlighted the importance of tech partnership between India and the US and congratulated the countries as India is set to join US-led Pax Silica initiative focused on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies.

Speaking at a special event held to mark India joining the Pax Silica initiative led by the US in the national capital, Pichai hailed the US-India partnership as critical.



"We are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed. we must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone, and everywhere," he said

"I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI and we are supporting with a full stack commitment, including products, scaling and infrastructure. We are working on building AI products and solutions for Indian consumers and businesses to empower India's incredible developer community, we've already contributed 22 Gemma models to AI coach, and we are working closely with the government to bring AI applications with real world impact be through delivering timely monsoon forecast to farmers, helping healthcare workers screen for diseases like diabetic retinopathy or making information and services accessible in more languages, our current extends to reimagining the products, people use every day," he said.



Pichai also highlighted the range of partnerships that Google has in India saying that the idea is to bring benefits of AI to people and businesses in India.