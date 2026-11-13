PM Modi seeks to take AYUSH, Yoga and Indian research global

Bengaluru: Calling for sharing India's ancient knowledge and modern research with whole of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted how the country's cultural influence has grown internationally.

It has become easier for people to access India's traditional medicine, with the help of the e-AYUSH visa, exports of AYUSH products being increased, and the influence of Yoga is spreading across the world.

"We must share the benefits of our ancient knowledge and modern research with humanity and realize the opportunities associated with it for youth," PM Modi said, while addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the Birth Centenary Commemoration of author H. V. Sheshadri..



Talking about Ayurveda based patents being encouraged, PM Modi highlighted how AYUSH products are increasing their exports through the years.

"We have encouraged research related to Ayurveda and Ayurveda-based patents, and today we are seeing the results of that too. Exports of AYUSH and herbal products from India are steadily increasing," PM Modi said.

"To this end, the government has launched the e-AYUSH visa facility, making it easier for people coming to India for treatment from abroad. The World Health Organization (WHO)'s Global Traditional Medicine Center has been established in Jamnagar," PM Modi highlighted.



The World Health Organization's Global Tradition medicine Center in Jamnagar also highlights the increasing international collaboration to bring the benefits of Indian traditional medicine world over, showcasing its benefits.

"Research and international collaboration in traditional medicine are being promoted," PM Modi said.