MUST Presidency University conducted cultural fest Invincia 2026

Presidency University conducted its cultural fest Invincia 2026, which saw over 30,000 students in attendance and more than 4,000 participants from colleges across Bengaluru and Karnataka competing in a wide range of events.
At the two-day fest, singer Javed Ali and hip-hop artiste Reble performed. Actress Sreeleela attended the fest as the chief guest, interacting with students and unveiling the Presidency Group’s 50 years logo.
The fest was held under the guidance of Kauser Nissar Ahmed (managing trustee), Dr.Vidya Shankar Shetty (pro vice chancellor), Dr.Anu Sukhdev (dean) and Salman Nissar Ahmed (vice principal).