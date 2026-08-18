"Must be limit to stubbornness": Jharkhand Minister on demand for CBI probe into exam irregularities



"The government has always remained sensitive to the significant student movement that began in Jharkhand, specifically concerning reforms. The Chief Minister has kept a close watch on the developments in the movement. We wish to thank the agitators. The movement you conducted--peacefully and constructively, in the interest of both the state and the students--is now concluding in a highly dignified manner. The government has agreed to all your demands," she said.

Replying to a question on the CBI probe, the minister said, "We have accepted all the points raised; however, there must be a limit to stubbornness--demands should be such that the government can actually meet them. Even before this student agitation, Devendra Mahato had proposed a CID inquiry, and action had already been initiated to ensure an impartial investigation. In contrast, the CBI has failed to deliver results; it has 17 pending cases regarding paper leaks.