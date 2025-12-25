Muslim quota helped boost education in Andhra Pradesh, says study

A recent academic study has found that the 4 per cent reservation for disadvantaged Muslims in Andhra Pradesh has contributed to improved educational attainment among beneficiaries, underscoring the impact of affirmative action policies on access to education.

The research, published in the journal Economic Inquiry, used a difference-in-differences methodology to assess the impact of affirmative action policies for backward-class Muslims in both university admissions and government hiring.

It found that exposure to the quota policy led to measurable gains in educational attainment for the targeted group, particularly among male members of the group, which rose to 0.8 years of additional schooling under the quota, India Tomorrow reports.

The quota policy, implemented as part of the state’s backward classes framework, aimed to improve access to education and employment for Muslims identified as socially and educationally backward within the Other Backward Classes (BC-E) category.

Researchers pointed out that while national data show significant variations in Muslim educational participation across India, affirmative action in Andhra Pradesh contributed to closing gaps for the communities it targeted. As per the study, the average years of education among Muslim groups rose by 0.54 years.

However, the study also points to disparities in the dividends of the 4 per cent reservation scheme based on gender, as women’s improvement was at a modest 0.4 years on average. The researchers point out that factors like the distance to schools, unsafe transport, and the absence of female teachers or secure hostels act as barriers to female students’ education.

The 4 per cent Muslim quota for education in Andhra Pradesh is a reservation policy introduced in 2007 to specific Muslim groups that meet backwardness criteria, allowing them access to reserved seats in educational institutions and public employment similar to other OBC communities.