Muslim clerics cite Quran to contest Allahabad High Court verdict barring hijab with school uniform

President of Shia Markazi Chand Committee, Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, also said: "We do not object to dress codes. Every school has a prescribed uniform, and students ought to wear it. If a girl seeks permission to wear a hijab—or a headscarf—I believe that permission should be granted. However, a crucial point to consider is the Allahabad High Court's observation that the hijab is not an essential part of Islam. According to Quran, the hijab is compulsory in Islam. Yet, if 10–25 per cent of women do not wear the hijab, we cannot cast them out of the fold of Islam."