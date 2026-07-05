Muslim cleric seeks Sufism-based curriculum in J&K schools

Bareilly, July 5 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Sunday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government over allegations that textbooks procured under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorify separatist leaders and terrorists.
He demanded an immediate ban on such books, warning that exposing students to such content could lead to radicalisation.
His remarks came after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF), a social and non-political organisation, alleged that a textbook purchased under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme contains content glorifying separatist figures and terrorists, including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat.
Speaking to IANS on the issue, Razvi said, "In the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, the curriculum includes books that teach and provide detailed accounts of individuals involved in terrorist activities. It is deeply regrettable that those responsible for drafting the curriculum saw fit to include the names of terrorists and have children taught about them."
Razvi said that if the younger generation is taught material that glorifies terrorism, they would "inevitably become radicalised". He also urged the authorities to introduce references to Sufism and the contributions of Sufi saints in the school curriculum to promote peace and patriotism.
"The fact that this has been going on for some time represents a massive failure on the part of the administration. If the new generation continues to be educated in this manner, one can only imagine the state of their minds and hearts. They will inevitably become radicalised," he said.
Calling for a complete revision of the curriculum, Razvi said, "Therefore, it is necessary to ban the existing books and commission new ones that incorporate references to Sufism, specifically highlighting the Sufis of Kashmir, their contributions, and their achievements. This would help instil a sense of patriotism and love for the nation in people's hearts, while fostering a resolve to eradicate terrorism and generating an aversion toward terrorists."
He also urged the authorities to examine the role of those responsible for preparing the curriculum and replace the current textbooks with revised editions.
"I would also urge the Kashmir administration to scrutinise the authors involved, replace the current books with new ones based on Sufism, and implement these in schools for the children. Terrorism is a malaise that should not be linked to any specific religion," he added.
Earlier, the Omar Abdullah-led government had distanced itself from the controversial decision by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ban 25 books that were also alleged to contain material glorifying terrorism.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had stated that the matter was handled entirely by the Union Home Department, which functions under the Lieutenant Governor's jurisdiction.
Maulana Razvi also welcomed the Centre's decision to designate 17 Pakistan-based individuals as "terrorists" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Reacting to the development, he said, "The individuals named in the list released by the Government of India are undoubtedly terrorists who have played a significant role in promoting terrorism, particularly Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Muslims across India condemn these terrorist activities; India is the land of Sufis, and because of this spiritual heritage, terrorism cannot take root here."
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.