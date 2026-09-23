Nation first, service over wealth: President Murmu urges students to uphold constitutional values, hails women’s rising role in higher education

Vadodara (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged students to keep the interests of the nation and society paramount in their field of work, saying they would progress along with the country and society.
Addressing students at the 75th convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda here, Murmu also highlighted the rising participation of women in higher education and said their increasing presence in every field was a positive sign of India's inclusive development.
She said students should think beyond using their education for themselves and their families and consider how they could contribute to the larger good.
"If students keep the interests of the nation and society paramount in their field of work, then along with the country and society, they will also progress," Murmu said.
She said such progress would give them immense satisfaction and help them realise the meaningfulness of their education.
"If you are becoming an engineer, develop techniques that make people's lives better. If you are becoming a doctor, do not consider medicine merely a profession; consider it a service," she said.
"In service lies humanity and peace, and it brings satisfaction. While resources are needed to live, wealth is not everything; true satisfaction comes from serving others," she said.
The President said scientists should work on solutions to problems in the interest of humanity, while artists and writers should enrich society's sensitivity through their art and creations. Entrepreneurs, she said, should create not only wealth but also employment and opportunities.
Referring to the university's multidisciplinary character, Murmu said it had been providing education across several fields, including art and science, technology, medicine, law, social work, fine arts, performing arts, management and journalism.
She said solutions to today's major challenges could not be confined to one discipline.
"Climate change is not merely a subject of environmental studies. Artificial Intelligence is not just a subject of computer science. Health is not just a subject of medical science," she said.
A multidisciplinary approach was needed to address important problems, she said, adding that society needed the curiosity of a scientist, sensitivity of an artist, vision of a historian, the understanding of an economist and consciousness of a sociologist.
Murmu said technology was advancing rapidly and students must keep their conscience awake while adopting it.
"Artificial Intelligence can provide solutions, but asking the right questions is your duty. Technology can give you speed, but you have to decide in which direction you want to go," she said.
The President also urged students to follow the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution in their lives and workplaces, saying their commitment to human and constitutional values would strengthen India's democracy.
She highlighted the higher number of women among the students receiving degrees at the convocation as well as among those currently studying at the university.
"This is the picture of a changing India, which is visible in most of the higher educational institutions across the country," she said.
Murmu said women were moving ahead in education but their participation in the traditional workforce was not at the same level.
She said women that work at home and build the future generation were also contributing to the country and deserved respect.
"Therefore, I want to thank the daughters. Even if they don't always appear in the traditional workforce, they are working for the country, building its future, and they deserve immense respect," she said.
The President said Gujarat represented a place where the past, present and future walked together, with the state's contribution visible in the freedom movement, social reform, cooperatives, entrepreneurship and modern industry and technology.
She urged students to remember their parents, teachers, friends and society while moving ahead in life, saying the most beautiful form of success was when a person rose without becoming detached from their roots.
Referring to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Murmu said youth had a key role in building an India where quality education and healthcare reached everyone, science and technology were used for human welfare, opportunities were equal and the potential of women and youth was fully utilised.
"Today, 65 per cent of the country's population is youth," she said, expressing confidence that students would bring glory to Gujarat and brighten India's future through their contributions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.