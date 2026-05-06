Mumbai University: Registration for UG 2026 admission begins; first merit list on May 26

The University of Mumbai (MU) has begun the registration process for undergraduate admissions for the 2026 academic year from Tuesday, May 6. Eligible students can apply through the university’s official admission portal for first-year non-professional degree programmes.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, the deadline for pre-admission online registration and submission of college-level application forms is May 21, 2026, till 1 pm.

The first merit list for admissions will be published on May 26 at 11 am, followed by document verification and fee payment from May 27 to May 29. The second and third merit lists are scheduled to be released on May 30 and June 4 respectively. Classes and orientation programmes are expected to begin from June 13.

This year’s admission process will continue to follow the framework introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university will offer multiple academic pathways, including three-year undergraduate programmes, four-year honours courses with a research component, and integrated five-year UG-PG programmes.

The university has made it mandatory for applicants to complete both the centralised pre-admission registration and the college-level form submission process within the prescribed deadline to be considered for merit-based admissions.

Students have been advised to regularly check official university and college websites for updates regarding merit lists, verification schedules, and course-specific admission requirements.

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Key Dates