Mumbai University postpones examinations scheduled today due to heavy rainfall alert

Mumbai: In view of heavy rainfall and extreme weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, university officials said.

The decision was taken with top priority given to the safety of students and all examination-related staff, university officials added.

The University authorities said that the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of continued heavy rains pose significant risks to commuting and smooth conduct of examinations across the city and affiliated colleges.

As a precautionary measure, all exams planned for Monday have been deferred.