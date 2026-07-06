Mumbai University postpones examinations scheduled today due to heavy rainfall alert

Mumbai: In view of heavy rainfall and extreme weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, university officials said.
The decision was taken with top priority given to the safety of students and all examination-related staff, university officials added.
The University authorities said that the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of continued heavy rains pose significant risks to commuting and smooth conduct of examinations across the city and affiliated colleges.
As a precautionary measure, all exams planned for Monday have been deferred.
The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced shortly and will be made available on the University of Mumbai's official website.
Students, parents, and college authorities have been advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and not rely on unverified sources.
This is not the first time the University has taken such a decision during the monsoon season.
Mumbai and its surrounding regions frequently witness waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and local flooding during intense spells of rainfall, making travel unsafe for students, especially those coming from distant suburbs and rural areas.
The University emphasised that student safety remains the foremost concern. They urged all concerned parties -- students, teaching staff, and administrative personnel -- to take note of the postponement and stay prepared for the revised timetable.
The University of Mumbai conducts examinations for thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate students across numerous affiliated colleges every year.
Any disruption in the schedule often causes anxiety among students, but authorities assured that the revised dates will be finalised at the earliest to minimise academic loss.
Students have been requested to keep their study materials ready and use this unexpected break productively.
urther details regarding the new examination dates, centres, and guidelines will be notified officially in due course.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.