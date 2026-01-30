Mumbai students maps ancient ‘Baravs’ across Marathwada for conservation

Jalna: A group of students and faculty members from a Mumbai-based college has been mapping and documenting ancient stepwells, locally known as 'baravs', across the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra, a lecturer from the institute has said.

The study covers stepwells located in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Lonar in Buldhana district, she said.