Mumbai schools and colleges closed, IMD declares 'orange' alert

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and strong winds on Tuesday, amid the India Meteorological Department's 'orange' alert for heavy rain and gusty winds in the metropolis, officials said.

All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Relentless rain brought Mumbai and neighbouring districts to a near standstill on Monday. Many roads were submerged, trees uprooted, and several incidents of wall and billboard collapses were reported.