Sweltering Mumbai heat drives Versova residents to sleep on the beach at night



A resident from Uttar Pradesh added that people return to sleeping indoors once the rainy season begins.

As per the weather forecast, people are experiencing excessive heat with temperatures rising to 33 degree celcius. Maharashtra has been witnessing high temperatures in recent days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the interior parts of Maharashtra during the next three days, followed by a gradual decline thereafter.

According to the IMD, there is likely to be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next four to five days. The weather agency has also predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the Vidarbha region.

In a relief for residents reeling under the heat, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra. The department has further indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into Maharashtra over the next four to five days.

The IMD, in its Long Range Forecast for the Southwest Monsoon Seasonal Rainfall during June-September 2026, said that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of plus or minus four per cent, indicating below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season.