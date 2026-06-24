Mumbai rains: No city-wide schools and colleges closure order despite heavy downpour

Mumbai witnessed intense overnight rainfall on Wednesday, June 24, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and disruptions to parts of the city's suburban rail network. Despite the adverse weather conditions and weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is currently no city-wide order directing schools and colleges to remain closed.
The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Mumbai nearly two weeks later than its normal onset date, made a dramatic entry into the city this week. Several areas reportedly received more than 200 mm of rainfall within an eight-hour period between 10 pm on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday, marking one of the season's heaviest spells so far.
The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity over Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of thunderstorms, intense to very intense rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Amid the rain-related disruptions, students and parents have been seeking clarity on whether educational institutions will function as usual.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not issued any directive ordering the closure of schools or colleges. In the absence of an official order, educational institutions are expected to continue functioning according to their regular schedules.
However, individual schools and colleges may take independent decisions depending on local conditions and the safety of students and staff.
The heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, slowing vehicular movement and causing delays on sections of Mumbai's local train network. Civic authorities remain on alert as further rainfall is expected over the coming days.
Students, parents, and educational institutions have been advised to closely monitor official announcements from the BMC, district administration, and individual institutions for any fresh advisories regarding closures or changes in schedules.
Until such an announcement is made, there is no official city-wide holiday for schools or colleges in Mumbai.