Mumbai rains: No city-wide schools and colleges closure order despite heavy downpour

Mumbai witnessed intense overnight rainfall on Wednesday, June 24, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and disruptions to parts of the city's suburban rail network. Despite the adverse weather conditions and weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is currently no city-wide order directing schools and colleges to remain closed.

The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Mumbai nearly two weeks later than its normal onset date, made a dramatic entry into the city this week. Several areas reportedly received more than 200 mm of rainfall within an eight-hour period between 10 pm on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday, marking one of the season's heaviest spells so far.

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity over Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of thunderstorms, intense to very intense rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kmph. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.