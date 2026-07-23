Mumbai imposes citywide prohibitory orders till August 6 amid NEET paper leak protests

Under the order, carrying arms or explosives has been prohibited. The restrictions also ban the exhibition of persons, corpses or effigies, along with public utterance of slogans, singing of songs, playing of music and delivery of speeches or harangues. The order further prohibits the use of gestures, mimetic representations and the preparation, display or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects which, in the opinion of the competent authority, may offend decency or morality, undermine the security of the State or tend to overthrow the State.