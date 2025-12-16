'Mumbai emerges as investment magnet as Maharashtra draws one-third of India's FDI'

Rawal said that large volumes of foreign direct investments flow into India, running into lakhs of crores, and Maharashtra receives a significant share of it. He stated that investors remain drawn to Mumbai, often called the city of dreams, which continues to act as a magnet for global capital.

According to him, Mumbai stands out as a growing global centre for FinTech, artificial intelligence and financial transactions, supported by ongoing infrastructure development.



He linked this investment flow to policy decisions taken by the state government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rawal said that the state adopted investments, industries and services policy for 2025 that brings together globally competitive measures.

He added that these decisions help create confidence among investors and support long-term commitments.



Infrastructure development remains a key factor in this process. Rawal pointed to projects such as the trans-harbour bridge, metro links across Maharashtra, the coastal road, and the development of new ports and airports. He highlighted the Vadhavan port, describing it as one of the largest ports in the world that connects with rail, sea and air facilities. He said that this integrated logistics system supports movement of farm goods and benefits farmers as well.

