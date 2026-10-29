Mumbai education conference to focus on classroom AI, teacher readiness and future skills

Education leaders, policymakers and edtech companies will meet in Mumbai on November 3 and 4 for a conference on the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms, curriculum reform and skills development.
The two-day event, EGN ConnectX India 2026, is being organised by Education Growth Network (EGN India), a community of more than 10,000 educators. It will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in NESCO, Goregaon, under the theme “Reinventing Education. Redefining Possibilities”.
The programme will include discussions on AI in education, higher education reform, digital campuses and future-ready learning. Workshops for teachers and school administrators, a Student Innovation Arena featuring pitch challenges and hackathons, business networking sessions and government-industry roundtables are also planned.
Dolly Singh, vice-president and CEO of EGN India, said the conference would bring school principals, university leaders, policymakers and technology providers together to discuss the implementation of AI in classrooms.
“India has made AI a part of the classroom from Grade 3. The harder question is whether every school and every teacher is ready to make that work,” Singh said.
Dr Revathi Srinivasan, director of education and group dean at the Singhania Group of Schools, said teacher preparedness would be central to the adoption of AI.
“AI in the classroom will only be as good as the teacher using it,” she said, adding that school leaders needed clarity on which tools worked and how to prepare teachers to use them.
AI curriculum to cover Classes 3 to 8 from 2026-27
The conference comes as India begins integrating computational thinking and artificial intelligence into school education. In August 2026, the Union Ministry of Education said the NCERT, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), had introduced a dedicated computational thinking and AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-27 academic year.
The curriculum focuses on logical reasoning, pattern recognition, algorithm design, data literacy and the responsible use of AI. The ministry also said curricula for Classes 9 to 12 in AI and related subjects had been finalised.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also launched the SOAR initiative, or Skilling for AI Readiness, to build AI awareness among students in Classes 6 to 12 and improve educators’ AI literacy. Its student modules cover AI basics, generative AI, programming fundamentals, ethics, cybersecurity and potential career opportunities. A separate 45-hour module is designed for teachers.
These initiatives place teacher training alongside curriculum development. The government has said teacher handbooks and facilitator guides have been developed to support the new curriculum, while the responsibility for providing infrastructure for AI education in schools rests largely with state and Union Territory governments.
Higher education and digital learning on the agenda
The higher education programme at EGN ConnectX will examine the use of AI in research, digital campus systems and changes to university curricula. The agenda for November 3 includes sessions on the IndiaAI Mission and national computing infrastructure, multidisciplinary education, the National Credit Framework and AI-led research. A separate session will look at personalised learning pathways and digital education systems.
The event will also feature educator workshops. Those listed for November 3 include a session on practical AI workflows for schools, covering lesson planning, teaching, student support, assessment, admissions and school operations. Other workshops will focus on memory and learning techniques and low-cost, hands-on STEM activities.
The conference is expected to bring education institutions and technology providers into discussions on how AI tools can be used in teaching and administration. Its focus on implementation comes as schools and universities face the task of adapting curricula and preparing educators to use new technologies while ensuring that students develop foundational skills and understand responsible AI use.