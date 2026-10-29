Mumbai education conference to focus on classroom AI, teacher readiness and future skills

Education leaders, policymakers and edtech companies will meet in Mumbai on November 3 and 4 for a conference on the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms, curriculum reform and skills development.

The two-day event, EGN ConnectX India 2026, is being organised by Education Growth Network (EGN India), a community of more than 10,000 educators. It will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in NESCO, Goregaon, under the theme “Reinventing Education. Redefining Possibilities”.

The programme will include discussions on AI in education, higher education reform, digital campuses and future-ready learning. Workshops for teachers and school administrators, a Student Innovation Arena featuring pitch challenges and hackathons, business networking sessions and government-industry roundtables are also planned.

Dolly Singh, vice-president and CEO of EGN India, said the conference would bring school principals, university leaders, policymakers and technology providers together to discuss the implementation of AI in classrooms.

“India has made AI a part of the classroom from Grade 3. The harder question is whether every school and every teacher is ready to make that work,” Singh said.

Dr Revathi Srinivasan, director of education and group dean at the Singhania Group of Schools, said teacher preparedness would be central to the adoption of AI.

“AI in the classroom will only be as good as the teacher using it,” she said, adding that school leaders needed clarity on which tools worked and how to prepare teachers to use them.