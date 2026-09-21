Mumbai Crime Branch to investigate alleged suicide case of IIT Bombay second-year student



The forum said, "As part of the institute-approved procedure, he reported the incident to institute authorities for further action in the matter. The Faculty Forum of IIT Bombay is absolutely distressed with the tarnishing of the reputation of our colleague Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, who was merely discharging his academic duties, and following the institute-approved procedures."

The institute had earlier said that the instructor and the Head of the Department counselled the student and assured him the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. "The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room. He then returned to his hostel room, where he was found dead in the evening," the institute said.