Mumbai Climate Week 2026: UNICEF India and YuWaah to centre children and youth voices

MUMBAI: UNICEF YuWaah has been named the official Youth Engagement Partner for Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) 2026, to be held in Mumbai from February 17 to 19, 2026. UNICEF India in collaboration with convenors, Project Mumbai and YuWaah, will lead youth engagement activities throughout the month, beginning January, providing children and young people with opportunities to meaningfully inform climate action and policy discussions.

The Mumbai Climate Week is India's first city-led platform focused on accelerating climate action through citizen-driven solutions for urban resilience. It aims to translate global climate priorities into locally led action in the Global South. Grounded in the recognition that climate crisis is also a child rights issue, UNICEF India, YuWaah, and Project Mumbai will work together to bring the voices, experiences, and solutions of children and young people into the climate dialogue and on-ground action throughout the week.