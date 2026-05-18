Mumbai-based B-school NMIMS sets up Ahmedabad campus

Ahmedabad: Mumbai-based Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a deemed-to-be university, has opened a campus in Sanand, an industrial hub near Ahmedabad city, and promised to make students industry-ready in the age of artificial-intelligence.
The leading B-school, run by charitable trust Shri Vile Parle Kelavni Mandal, has expanded to Ahmedabad, banking on city's future-focused education and hub for growth, said its pro-vice- chancellor on Friday.
"Ahmedabad today is one of India's most exciting growth centres with GIFT City's fintech (at nearby Gandhinagar) and Sanand's semiconductor industrial growth. The city is becoming even more relevant for future-focused education and industry collaboration," said Dr Meena Chintamaneni, pro VC and acting vice-chancellor of NMIMS.
NMIMS aims to bring quality education to Gujarat, which is known for start-up and business ecosystem, she maintained.
Gujarat has a strong start-up and business economy. Entrepreneurship is a priority for us, and it is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger vision for enterprise-led growth, Chintamaneni noted.
"Students in Gujarat already have strong exposure to business thinking. We believe NMIMS can add value by bringing quality to management and professional education," she said.
NMIMS Ahmedabad is offering 60 seats each across five programmes -- MBA, BBA LLB (Hons), BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), and BBA.
"Admissions are currently open for undergraduate programmes at NMIMS Ahmedabad. While the centralised admissions process for the MBA programme has been completed and classes will start in the first week of July, UG admissions will remain open till May 26," Chintamaneni said.
The acting vice-chancellor claimed NMIMS Ahmedabad will make students industry-ready in the age of artificial-intelligence (AI).
"Use of AI is going to be rampant in every domain. We are also training teachers regarding the use of AI in commerce, fintech and management," she said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.