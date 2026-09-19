Mumbai: Activists flying kites for Palestinian children detained

IPSP alleged that plainclothes personnel identifying themselves as police officers arrived at the residence of a volunteer, Harshada, on Friday and detained her, Scroll reports. Uniformed personnel later searched the house, allegedly without producing a warrant, written notice or other authorisation. The group also claimed that some belongings were seized.

Two other volunteers who had participated in the kite-flying campaign were also detained and questioned, IPSP said. A sixth activist was questioned at Bandra police station and released later that evening, according to a report by Scroll.

The search reportedly began around 5.30 pm and continued for more than nine hours, with police leaving the residence around 2.30 am on Saturday, according to Harshada’s friend and fellow activist Pooja. A panchnama was subsequently prepared, she said.

IPSP alleged that the police action violated the activists’ civil liberties and right to privacy and demanded action against the personnel involved.