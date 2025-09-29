Multiple Indian airports, nearly 400 Delhi schools receive hoax bomb alerts

The group has issued similar hoax emails in the past. An official at Jammu airport said: “Air India received an early morning mail about a bomb threat to multiple airports and educational institutions. The mail, purportedly from the terrorist organisation '111', gave a 24-hour timeframe for response.” Authorities held a virtual meeting with security agencies at 10:20 am, concluding the threat was non-specific and harmless. Anti-sabotage drills were carried out at Jammu airport, including random baggage checks and intensified security measures. “Additional sniffer dogs were deployed. Nothing suspicious was detected. It was later declared a hoax,” the official added.