Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats, anti-sabotage checks underway

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, prompting evacuations and anti-sabotage checks by the Delhi Police, fire services and other security agencies.

The Delhi Fire Services received multiple calls about threats between 9.41 am and 11.11 am. The affected schools included Mother International School in Hauz Khas, Navy Children’s School in Chanakyapuri and Bal Bharati School in Rohini, according to officials.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, while bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dog teams searched the premises. Fire tenders and ambulances were also kept on standby at some locations. No suspicious object or explosive device had been found during the checks, officials said.

The Civic Centre, which houses the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters, also received a similar threat message, reports said. Police have begun investigating the source of the emails and whether the threats were connected.

The latest incident comes days after several prominent Delhi schools received similar threats on September 15. Those threats, including ones received by Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and The British School, were later found to be hoaxes after security searches.

The repeated threats have prompted heightened security around educational institutions in the capital, with authorities continuing to investigate the origin of the messages.