MSU partners with Woosuk University to boost global opportunities

Medhavi Skills University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Woosuk University, marking a step towards deeper academic collaboration and international mobility for students.

The agreement was signed by Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Vice Chancellor of MSU and Beck Sung Ki, Member of the Committee of International Relations at Woosuk University, South Korea, a press release from the university states. The partnership aims to create stronger education links between India and South Korea while widening overseas learning pathways for students.

Under the arrangement, the two institutions plan to introduce a Korean Language Centre at MSU, alongside student exchange opportunities for study and research. Faculty and academic staff exchanges are also part of the collaboration.

The universities will additionally work on short-term international academic programmes, joint seminars, research cooperation and the sharing of academic materials and institutional knowledge. Both sides said that they would explore further areas of collaboration in future.

Speaking on the development, Beck Sung Ki said, "This collaboration reflects a shared vision of building meaningful academic bridges between South Korea and India. By fostering student mobility, faculty exchange, and joint research, we are creating opportunities that go beyond classrooms and truly prepare students for a global future."

Kuldip Sarma further spoke about the partnership, stating, "South Korea ranks among the world's top ten in the Global Innovation Index and is home to globally influential sectors in semiconductors, clean technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. For students at Medhavi Skills University, access to this ecosystem represents a meaningful competitive advantage with endless opportunities in an increasingly borderless job market. We are elated with this collaboration as it reinforces our steadfast commitment to take skilling in India to the next level and bolster them with impactful international collaborations."

The university said that the collaboration aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, which encourages the internationalisation of higher education and globally competitive institutions.

MSU, a UGC-recognised private skills university established by the Government of Sikkim, said that the partnership forms part of its broader effort to combine employability-focused education with international exposure.