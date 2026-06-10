MSMEs, startups to get training on defence procurement at two-day workshop

New Delhi: A two-day workshop on defence procurement, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Technology Perspective Capability Roadmap (TPCR) and testing procedures for MSMEs and start-ups will be held here on June 11 and 12, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The event is being jointly organised by the Indigenisation Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) to enhance awareness and encourage greater participation of MSMEs and start-ups in India’s defence ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence said.

It added that the workshop will provide an interactive platform for industry representatives to gain insights into defence procurement procedures, indigenisation initiatives, the iDEX framework, testing and certification processes and the TPCR framework.