MSMEs most powerful platform for job creation: Minister

New Delhi: MSMEs are the most powerful platform for job creation and if India is to become prosperous, there is nothing more effective than MSMEs, according to Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi.

The minister said that MSMEs make a significant contribution to the economy.

“They strengthen prosperity and after agriculture, MSMEs are the sector contributing the most to economic growth. They play a crucial and decisive role,” he said while interacting with the MSME beneficiaries who were invited as ‘Special Guests’ to witness the Republic Day Parade 2026.