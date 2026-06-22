MSMEs are India's entrepreneurship nursery, RBI to continue strong support: Governor Malhotra



Speaking to the media, he stated that the central bank is currently observing a dedicated week to spread awareness about various MSME schemes and the regulatory measures implemented to boost the sector.

"MSMEs are very vital, important for any economy and that is true even for India. They provide not only a lot of income but also lot of employment. It's also the nursery for entrepreneurship. We are celebrating, RBI is celebrating this week for spreading awareness about MSME schemes and the measures that we have taken," Malhotra said.