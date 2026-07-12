MSME Minister urges banks to improve credit access for small businesses

New Delhi: Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi urged banks to facilitate greater access to institutional credit for micro, small and medium enterprises and called upon all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of government initiatives for the sector growth.

The minister visited Puducherry on July 8-9 to review the implementation of flagship schemes of the MSME Ministry and directed stakeholders to facilitate MSME access to technology, credit and finance, skill development, market access and quality support infrastructure.