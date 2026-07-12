MSME Minister urges banks to improve credit access for small businesses

New Delhi: Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi urged banks to facilitate greater access to institutional credit for micro, small and medium enterprises and called upon all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of government initiatives for the sector growth.
The minister visited Puducherry on July 8-9 to review the implementation of flagship schemes of the MSME Ministry and directed stakeholders to facilitate MSME access to technology, credit and finance, skill development, market access and quality support infrastructure.
During the visit, he chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by officials of the ministry, Puducherry government, Development & Facilitation Office, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Coir Board, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), SIDBI, members of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), MSME associations and other stakeholders.
"Discussions were focused on improving awareness and greater uptake of these schemes," an official statement said.
The minister urged banks to facilitate greater access to institutional credit for MSMEs and called upon all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of government initiatives for the sector growth, it added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.