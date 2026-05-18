MSCE Pune scholarship result 2026 out for 5th and 8th; check direct link here

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has declared the provisional results for the scholarship examinations today, May 18. It has activated the MSCE Pune scholarship results 2026 link for Class 5 and Class 8. Students who had aappeared for the written exam can access the MSCE Pune results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their user ID and password to check MSCE results.

The Council has conducted the scholarship exam on February 22, 2026. The exam was held for various tests

1. Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (Std 5)

2. Government Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination

3. Tribal Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination

4. Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination

5. Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Std 8)

How to check MSCE Pune Scholarship results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of MSCE at mscepune.in or puppssmsce.in.

Step 2: Find the MSCE Pune results 2026 link or link labeled "School Login" or "Login for Institutions."

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the results page

Step 4: Enter the valid login credentials such as user ID and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The MSCE Pune scholarships results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need