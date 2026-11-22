New Delhi (ANI): With Chennai Super Kings leaving MS Dhoni out of their retention list ahead of the 2027 IPL auction and naming him as a team mentor, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter's illustrious 19-season IPL journey has reached its conclusion.

From match-winning finishes to breathtaking counterattacks, Dhoni has delivered numerous memorable batting performances over the years. Here is a look at some of the finest innings that defined his remarkable IPL career.

The former Chennai Super Kings captain produced some of his finest knocks under pressure, showcasing his trademark finishing ability and composure. Here are five standout innings that remain defining moments of his IPL career.

64 vs Kings XI Punjab

While representing Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK's two-year suspension, MS Dhoni produced a sensational last-over finish against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016. With 23 runs required off the final over, Dhoni unleashed a remarkable assault, smashing two sixes and a boundary before sealing a thrilling four-wicket victory with a six off the final delivery against Axar Patel. The dramatic finish highlighted Dhoni's trademark composure under pressure and his ability to deliver when it mattered most.