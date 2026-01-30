MS Dhoni meets Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren



India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s trophy-collecting icon, Dhoni, has also started batting practice ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season.



Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, including a best of 84*.



Last season, CSK finished at the bottom, with just four wins in 14 matches. Dhoni had a lacklustre season, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad's absence due to injury.