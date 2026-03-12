MPSOS Excellence School, Model School results 2026 declared at mpsos.nic.in; check link here

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has declared the examination results for the Excellence & Model School Entrance Exam 2026. It has activated the MPSOS Excellence School results 2026 link on the official portal at mpsos.nic.in.

Students can access the MPSOS results 2026 with valid login credentials such as roll number, name and date of birth. One can also access the MP Open School results 2026 merit list for Excellence School and Model School. The exam authority has also released the merit lists of Schools of Excellence and Schools of Model along with the list of top 10 candidates who have passed in the entrance exams.

How to check MPSOS Excellence School, Model School results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link "Excellence & Model School Entrance Exam 2026 Result"

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the MPSOS results 2026 page

Step 4: Select the SOE/ SOM merit report 2026

Step 5: Check the results using the roll number, name and date of birth

Step 6: Download MPSOS SOE results 2026 merit list pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of results for future need

MPSOS SOE, SOM results 2026 link

Students can land on the results page using the below link. One must keep the login credentials ready to access the results.

Click here for MPSOS results 2026

The MPSOS conducts the Excellence & Model School Entrance Exam for candidates who seek admission to respective schools spread across the state.