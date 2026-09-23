MPSC protests no longer appear to be about aspirants' demands, taking political turn: BJP MLA

Mumbai: BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute on Wednesday alleged that the protests tied to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) no longer appear to be about candidates' demands and instead have begun to take a political turn.
Addressing a news conference here, Pachpute said that when MPSC aspirants protested on September 11, they had 12 demands, which were also discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
"But now, when the protesters are trying to organise another protest on September 26, if you look at their social media handles, you will find that they have put forward five demands before the government.
"Out of those five demands, only one is from the previous 12 demands. So, they themselves are proving and acknowledging that the government has fulfilled 11 of the 12 demands," Pachpute said.
MPSC aspirants have been protesting over alleged corruption, paper leaks, and lack of transparency in recruitment examinations.
After NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's press conference two days ago, it feels as though this protest is no longer about the demands of MPSC students, Pachpute said.
"Somewhere, it is now beginning to take a political turn. Because of this, we are increasingly worried that many students may suffer," he said.
Earlier, Rohit Pawar had said that he would join the protesters in Pune on September 26.
"Someone may have initially given this protest a political colour, but now the entire protest is becoming political," the BJP MLA said.
According to Pachpute, the Maharashtra Congress chief has also told the media that their top leader Rahul Gandhi would join the protest. At the same time, the Cockroach Janta Party's protest is also going on, he said, referring to CJP's support to the MPSC protesters.
"Somewhere, an attempt is being made to create an impression that this is simply a protest against the government," he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.