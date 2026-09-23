MPSC protests no longer appear to be about aspirants' demands, taking political turn: BJP MLA

Mumbai: BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute on Wednesday alleged that the protests tied to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) no longer appear to be about candidates' demands and instead have begun to take a political turn.

Addressing a news conference here, Pachpute said that when MPSC aspirants protested on September 11, they had 12 demands, which were also discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"But now, when the protesters are trying to organise another protest on September 26, if you look at their social media handles, you will find that they have put forward five demands before the government.