MPSC paper leak: Chairman Bhimanwar sent on compulsory leave, students suspend protest



State Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale met the protesting aspirants and announced that cases registered against students in connection with the agitation would be withdrawn. He also assured them that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the MPSC paper leak case.

Speaking to ANI after his meeting with MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) aspirants, Maharashtra Minister Shivendraraje Bhonsle said, "A positive stance regarding the MPSC has been established; the committee simply needed to make some technical adjustments. We have prepared those changes, and that is what is being submitted now."