MPSC computer-based exams deferred to August 2027 after student protests, announces CM Fadnavis

The Chief Minister emphasised that while modernisation is necessary to curb malpractices and ensure rapid results, the transition between the two systems must be seamless. "A secure, transparent selection process has always been my firm insistence. In line with that, the examination system must be transparent, conducted on time, and results must be declared promptly," he said during the meeting. "However, while undertaking these reforms, moving from one system to another must be smooth. Every system needs sufficient time for readiness," he added.