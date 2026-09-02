MPSC Chairman clarifies role in Drug Inspector paper leak case

Mumbai: Following allegations by NCP(SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar in connection with the Drug Inspector Examination, Maharashtra Public Service Commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar clarified that he assumed charge in March, while the alleged irregularities occurred in January.

During a press conference, Rohit Pawar had demanded the resignation of Bhimanwar as the MPSC chairman.



In a statement, Bhimanwar said that after assuming charge as Chairman, he has focused on further strengthening the credibility, transparency, efficiency and security of the examination and recruitment processes of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.



Hitting back at the NCP(SCP) leader, he said that facts must be analysed before making such allegations.

The MPSC chairman said, "It has come to my notice that certain personal allegations are being made against me in connection with the leak of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's Drug Inspector Examination paper. On this background, I consider it necessary to clarify certain important facts."

"The incident occurred in January 2026. I took oath as Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on 18th February 2026 and assumed charge of the office on 3rd March 2026. However, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has taken the matter very seriously," he added.