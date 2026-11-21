Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released its proposed examination calendar for 2027, announcing two rounds of the State Service Examination as part of its examination schedule for the year.

The move will provide candidates preparing for state government recruitment examinations with a broader examination timeline, allowing them to plan their preparation around the scheduled tests. The announcement follows an earlier decision by the Madhya Pradesh government to conduct the State Service Examination twice during 2027, designated as the Youth Year.