Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released its proposed examination calendar for 2027, announcing two rounds of the State Service Examination as part of its examination schedule for the year.
The move will provide candidates preparing for state government recruitment examinations with a broader examination timeline, allowing them to plan their preparation around the scheduled tests. The announcement follows an earlier decision by the Madhya Pradesh government to conduct the State Service Examination twice during 2027, designated as the Youth Year.
According to the calendar issued by the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva Aayog in Indore, the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination will be held on January 24, 2027. A special State Service Preliminary Examination has been scheduled for May 2.
The State Service Main Examination is proposed to be conducted from May 10 to 15, while a special main examination is scheduled between August 9 and 14. The two examination cycles are expected to offer candidates additional opportunities to appear for the state-level recruitment process during the year.
The calendar also includes several examinations for academic, administrative and technical positions. The State Engineering Service Examination is scheduled for February 14, followed by the State Eligibility Test on March 7. The State Forest Service Main Examination will be held on April 25.
Examinations for the posts of Assistant Professors, Sports Officers and Librarians have also been included in the schedule, alongside recruitment examinations for Assistant Registrars, Ayurvedic, Unani and Homoeopathic Medical Officers, Assistant Managers, Mining Inspectors, Food Safety Officers and Scientific Officers. These examinations are spread across the period from April to October 2027.
The Commission has clarified that the calendar is tentative and may be revised depending on the recruitment requirements communicated by various state government departments. Recruitment notifications will be issued only after the respective departments submit their requirements. Dates for interviews will be announced separately after the completion of the written examinations.
Candidates have been advised to check the eligibility requirements for individual posts before applying. The publication of the calendar provides an advance outline of the examination schedule, although the final recruitment notifications will determine the application process and other requirements.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the development through a post on X, reiterating the state government's earlier commitment to conducting the State Service Examination twice in 2027. He said the schedule would help candidates organise their preparation and work towards their recruitment goals.
The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to a transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment process and extended his wishes to candidates preparing for the examinations.