MP: Video of minor in school uniform purchasing liquor goes viral

A video from the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh showing a student in a school uniform purchasing a bottle of alcohol from a liquor shop has gone viral on social media and sparked significant outrage.

In the video, the boy is clearly seen entering the shop with a school bag slung over his shoulder and handing over cash to the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper, despite scolding him, eventually hands over the bottle of liquor, India TV reports.

The unfortunate incident has prompted serious concerns about the easy availability of alcohol to teenagers in the region, sparking prompt action from local authorities.

The incident allegedly took place in Madhya Pradesh's Patharia Assembly constituency, which is represented by the state's Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel.

According to locals, the shop openly sells liquor to school students and minors without any limitations.

Many people have witnessed such transactions before. One bystander recorded the footage, which was subsequently extensively shared on social media.

This story adds to the continuing political and social unrest over liquor issues that has gripped Damoh in recent months, including suspicions of an alliance between liquor mafias and local officials.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar has condemned the incident, and directed Excise Department officials to conduct an immediate investigation.