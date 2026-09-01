MP trains 12,000 anti-drug volunteers, sanctions new de-addiction centres in 11 districts

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (IANS): Madhya Pradesh government has trained 12,000 master volunteers to take the anti-drug campaign to communities across the state, while the state government has given financial approvals to set up de-addiction centres in 11 districts.
The measures are part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, which the government is seeking to turn into a mass movement through public awareness, treatment, rehabilitation and wider social participation.
These 12,000 master volunteers are working to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage people affected by addiction to seek treatment and counselling. They are also helping connect young people and families with de-addiction activities at the local level.
“The problem of drug addiction cannot be solved only through law and administration. Active participation of families, society and communities is necessary,” the government said in its statement.
Financial approvals have been given for establishing de-addiction centres in Bhopal, Sagar, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Satna, Barwani and Ujjain.
The state currently has 13 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA), seven Outreach and Drop-In Centres (ODIC) and three Community-Based Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI) centres. The government said these facilities are aimed at providing treatment, counselling, rehabilitation and support to people affected by substance abuse and helping them return to mainstream society.
“Treatment and rehabilitation are an important part of the campaign. The objective is not only to help people come out of addiction but also to reintegrate them into the mainstream through treatment, counselling and rehabilitation,” it said.
The campaign has also involved educational institutions, social and religious organisations, voluntary groups, youth and students.
The government said state police have supported the campaign through public awareness drives carrying the message “Nashe se Doori hai Bahut Zaroori” (Staying away from drugs is very important).
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.