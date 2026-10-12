MP to release 502 crore in RTE fee reimbursement to private schools

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to transfer ₹502 crore as fee reimbursement to 20,456 private schools across the state under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2024–25 academic year. The payment is expected to benefit more than 8.19 lakh students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections who have secured admission to private schools under the scheme.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to attend a programme in Narsinghpur district as the chief guest, where the reimbursement amount will be transferred through a single-click transaction, according to reports. The initiative is intended to support the implementation of the RTE provision that enables eligible children to access free education in private schools.
Under the RTE Act, children from eligible economically weaker and disadvantaged groups can receive free admission to private schools from Class 1 to Class 8. The government reimburses the applicable fees directly to the schools for educating students admitted under the provision. The arrangement is designed to reduce financial barriers to education and expand access to private schooling for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
According to information shared by the state government, more than ₹3,600 crore has been released towards RTE fee reimbursement since 2011. The assistance has covered over 16.85 lakh students during this period.
New Sandipani school building to be inaugurated
During the programme, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate the new building of Government Sandipani Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Narsinghpur. The building has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹45 crore and is intended to provide a modern learning environment for students from KG-1 to Class 12.
The school is equipped with digital classrooms, computer and science laboratories, a library, a multipurpose hall and an auditorium. It also has playground facilities to encourage sports and physical activity, along with transportation facilities for students.
The institution is part of the state government's Sandipani Vidyalaya Yojana, which focuses on improving school education through better infrastructure and modern learning facilities. The initiative seeks to support academic development through technology-enabled classrooms, practical learning opportunities and extracurricular activities.
The school has also recorded an academic achievement, with student Mahi Sahu securing a place on the Class 12 merit list for the 2025–26 academic year, according to the information shared by the government.
School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, local public representatives and other dignitaries are expected to attend the programme, along with students and parents.
The two initiatives highlight the state's efforts to support access to school education through fee reimbursement for eligible students and investment in educational infrastructure.