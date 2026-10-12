MP to release 502 crore in RTE fee reimbursement to private schools

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to transfer ₹502 crore as fee reimbursement to 20,456 private schools across the state under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2024–25 academic year. The payment is expected to benefit more than 8.19 lakh students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections who have secured admission to private schools under the scheme.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to attend a programme in Narsinghpur district as the chief guest, where the reimbursement amount will be transferred through a single-click transaction, according to reports. The initiative is intended to support the implementation of the RTE provision that enables eligible children to access free education in private schools.