MP to recruit for one lakh govt posts this year: CM Yadav

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state government will recruit around one lakh people for government jobs this year as part of its efforts to provide employment to youths.
Addressing a programme held by an organisation named the 'Hindu Economic Forum' in Indore, Yadav said more than 85,000 government posts had been filled in different departments during the past two-and-a-half years.
"This year we are going to recruit around one lakh more people for government posts," he said.
He invited investors to set up units in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting what he described as the cheapest electricity in the country, industry-friendly policies, a vast land bank of one lakh acres and a peaceful industrial environment.
He said there was significant potential for investment in sectors such as energy, mining and food processing in the state.
The chief minister said that over the last two and a half years, the state government had signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 35 lakh crore with industrialists during the Global Investors Summit and other events, and steps had been taken to implement 33 per cent of these proposals on the ground.
Yadav said the state was also taking steps to start international flights by providing financial support under its civil aviation policy.
Under the policy, a flight from Indore to Abu Dhabi was launched in July, while a flight from Bhopal to Sharjah is scheduled to begin next month, he said.
Yadav also said the term "Hindutva" was linked to the country's nationality, values, way of life and nature, and its concept carried the sentiment of connecting one person with another.
He took a swipe at his critics, saying that the word could cause discomfort to many people, just as they would feel after being stung by a scorpion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.