MP to introduce UPSC-style single selection exam for state government posts

The Madhya Pradesh administration is planning to implement a single admission exam for state employment. In a ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the state intends to conduct a single selection exam similar to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the recruitment process.

The decision is being made because MP has different exams for employment, which require time and cause delays in job recruitment, India Today reports.

The chief minister further stated that the goal of filling over 20,000 vacant positions in police recruitment must be accomplished within three years. In addition, a retired senior official will lead a panel to resolve pay discrepancies and grade pay changes across multiple centers.

Furthermore, 476 new Anganwadi supervisor positions have been approved, and a digital recruitment drive for 19,504 Anganwadi workers and assistants is a first for the state.

The state government is additionally establishing a committee to implement a single pension system for employees hired on or after January 1, 2005, in order to reduce pension inequalities.

Meanwhile, registration is open for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET 2025). The online application for the MP SET began on October 25, and will end on November 20, 2025. The exam is divided into three stages: preliminary, main, and interviews.