BJP MP Scindia attends ‘Yuva Samvad’ in MP amid ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended a ‘Yuva Samvad’ program at Krantiveer Tatya Tope University in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Friday and interacted with students, just a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore.

During the interaction, Scindia spoke with students about their aspirations, career opportunities and the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence. Students also raised various issues before the Union Minister, including questions related to pursuing a career in politics and other matters concerning their future.

The Union Minister responded to their queries and sought to understand their views and aspirations. He added that interactions with young people provide new energy and described their enthusiasm and talent as a symbol of India’s strength.

“Dialogue with the youth always provides new energy. Their enthusiasm and talent are a symbol of India’s strength. I had the opportunity to participate in the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme at Krantiveer Tatya Tope University in Guna. Today’s youth are not just the future of India, but a force that is already shaping the direction of the country’s development. Their innovation, energy and determination will further strengthen the path towards taking India to new heights,” Scindia said in a post on X.

The Union Minister further stated that the youth would play a key role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

“The role of the country’s youth is the most important in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047, and I have complete faith that our youth will take India to new heights,” Union Minister Scindia added in the post.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in Indore district this evening, where he will interact with students and young people.

The campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse.

(ANI)